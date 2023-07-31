Legislature can impose total prohibition on cow slaughter: Delhi High Court

New Delhi, July 31
The Delhi High Court has refused to direct the Centre to impose a “total prohibition” on slaughter of cows and its progeny, saying the competent legislature has to be approached for any steps in this regard.
A Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, while dealing with a public interest litigation by Brishbhan Verma, noted that there is already a ban in respect of cow slaughter in the National Capital pursuant to a law enacted by the City Government.
It said for other states, the petitioner was free to take appropriate steps in light of a Supreme Court decision, which held that legislature cannot be compelled to come out with a particular legislation.
“The Supreme Court observed that only a competent legislature can decide such questions arising in relation to prohibition of slaughter of cow and its progeny, and the Supreme Court, in exercise of its writ jurisdiction, cannot compel the legislature to promulgate a particular legislation. The court ultimately left it to the appellants in the case to approach the legislature,” said a Bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, in an order passed last week.
“There is already an Act in force in the State of Delhi as discussed above which provides for ban on slaughter of cattle, and in respect of other states the petitioner shall certainly be free to take appropriate steps in light of the order passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” the court said.
The petitioner prayed for a direction to the Centre for a “total prohibition” on the “slaughter of cow and its progeny which includes old-useless bulls, bullocks and old buffaloes and male counterpart, without any further delay”.
In light of the top court’s order, the high court said the petitioner “cannot press for the reliefs sought in this petition”.
The Centre, represented by its counsel Monika Arora, submitted that all the states and Union territories have enacted legislation to restrict/ban slaughter of cows and its progeny, except five states and one Union Territory, i.e., Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Lakshadweep.
It further said the legislative competence with respect to the issue in the present case lies with the state governments and in respect of Delhi, the prohibition on slaughter of cows is already in force through the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994.
Delhi Government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said the provisions of the Delhi Act make it very clear that there is a complete ban in respect of cow slaughter in the National Capital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says the Centre doesn’t have ...
Appeal to opposition not to disturb peace in Manipur, discuss matter in Parliament: Anurag Thakur
Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spent four days in Ma...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...