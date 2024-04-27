Need for efficient traffic management

Various intersections in the city have become traffic bottlenecks due to poor management. Hardware Chowk in the NIT area and some locations in Greater Faridabad have become vulnerable to accidents. The authorities should deploy traffic cops at such spots. AK Gaur, Faridabad

Illegal dumping, burning of trash

The local civic body seems indifferent to the plight of residents of Carterpuri village in Gurugram district. The illegal dumping of garbage on a patch of land in front of the local cowshed has converted it into a dumping ground.

Smoke and foul odour emanating from the area when garbage is burnt here has become unbearable for people living in the vicinity. We have repeatedly requested the Gurugram MC to resolve the sanitation crises in our locality, but to no avail. Vikas, Gurugram

