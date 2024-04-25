Party workers allege neglect of Arvind Kejriwal’s medical needs in jail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, workers and the doctors’ wing took to the streets on Wednesday to condemn the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and to protest the alleged neglect of his medical needs, including insulin for 23 days.

‘CM’s health being compromised’ The BJP must explain why the CM’s health is being compromised in jail, why he was denied insulin for 23 days, and why Delhi’s son is being held in jail without evidence or recovery. — Kuldeep Kumar, AAP leader

The protest was led by senior AAP leader and INDIA bloc candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Kuldeep Kumar. The AAP’s doctor wing rallied, urging people to respond to injustice with their votes, under the slogan “Jail ka jawaab vote se”.

Kumar criticised the BJP for evading fair electoral practices and highlighted the unjust detention and mistreatment of the CM. He said, “Kejriwal has provided many facilities to the people of Delhi. He introduced free bus travel for Delhi’s sisters, provided round-the-clock free electricity and water, upgraded government schools and hospitals, and yet, such a Chief Minister has been imprisoned by the BJP through conspiracy.”

“The people of Delhi are prepared to respond to this with their votes. They are campaigning and making voters aware of how the BJP falsely implicated Kejriwal in a case and is now subjecting him to torture even in jail,” he added.

Kumar alleged that the BJP is attempting to endanger Kejriwal’s life in jail. “The BJP must explain why the health of a CM is being compromised in jail, why he was denied insulin for 23 days, and why Delhi’s son is being held in jail without evidence or recovery. The BJP is shying away from fair elections,” he added. Three AAP workers were briefly detained during the protest.

