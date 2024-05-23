Police nab man behind graffiti threats to Kejri on Delhi Metro

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

The Delhi Police Metro Unit on Wednesday apprehended Ankit Goel for allegedly defacing multiple metro stations and coaches with threats to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A complaint was lodged by a supervisor at Patel Nagar metro station regarding defacement and graffiti on metro property on May 20. Similar reports were received from other metro stations and coaches, police said.

The Delhi Metro Police had registered a case under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act and the Delhi Metro Railway Act at Raja Garden Metro Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro, Dr G Ramgopal Naik said, "After analysing the CCTV footages, it was revealed that Goel boarded the metro at the Barakhamba station and traveled to various locations to execute the defacement. He was also seen recording videos of his graffiti and posting them on social media."

"By scrutinising Goel's social media activity, the team identified further leads, including his travel companions and the vehicle used. This information led to Goel's identification and subsequent arrest in Bareilly," the DCP said.

Goel told police that he arrived in Delhi on May 13, for personal reasons and stayed in different hotels across Delhi and NCR. He disclosed that he suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and claimed that his actions on May 19 were driven by his condition, a police official said.

He was later presented before the court. However, he was granted bail, sources said. They said the bail was granted on the grounds that the offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) invoked against the accused were bailable. A detailed court order is awaited.

The AAP, in a statement said the arrest was a complete sham. It added that anyone who attacks the Chief Minister enjoys BJP's political protection. The people of Delhi remember vividly how BJP MP Tejasvi Surya led a mob to attack the CM and vandalised the property. Despite being clearly visible in CCTV footage, the Delhi police didn't even name him in the FIR.

