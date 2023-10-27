Rectify errors in road signages: DSGMC to govt

New Delhi, October 26
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has served a three-day ultimatum on the government in Delhi regarding misspelled road names in Gurmukhi, the Punjabi script, on signages in the city.
The DSGMC has asked the government to rectify the errors within three days and said if it fails to do so, the committee will be forced make the corrections on its own.
In a letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal, DSGMC General Secretary Jagdip Kahlon said almost all signage boards have misspelt road names in Punjabi on them. He said the DSGMC has written many representations to the government seeking its attention towards the “step-motherly treatment” being given to the language, but to no avail.
