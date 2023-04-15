Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

New Delhi, April 14

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended three judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court (HC).

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph, in its recommendation dated April 12, recommended the elevation of Girish Kathpalia, Dharmesh Sharma, and Manoj Jain, as Judges of the Delhi HC. A statement uploaded on apex court’s website said: “On 22 December 2022, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues recommended the elevation of judicial officers as judges of the High Court of Delhi. The file was received in the apex court from the Department of Justice on April 7.”

The collegium said for the purpose of assessing the merit of the above-named judicial officers, “We have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record, including the observations made by the Department of Justice.”

On Kathpalia, the collegium said the Judgment Evaluation Committee has graded judgments authored by him as “outstanding” and he is the senior-most member of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service.

On Sharma, the collegium said the inputs of the IB are evaluated in conjunction with the opinion of consultee judges. The Judgment Evaluation Committee has graded judgments authored by him as “outstanding”.

On Jain, the collegium said the IB has reported that he has a good personal and professional image. — IANS