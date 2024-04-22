Tihar seeks diabetologist despite claims of ample facilities: Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused the Tihar Jail authorities of requesting a diabetologist from AIIMS for the treatment of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This disclosure contradicts previous assertions by jail officials regarding the provision of sufficient medical care for diabetics within the prison.

‘Centre conspiring against CM’ The BJP-ruled Central Government wants to conceal Kejriwal’s high sugar levels... so that he does not receive appropriate medication. If diabetes remains uncontrolled, it can have serious repercussions. — Saurabh Bharadwaj, Health Minister

Bharadwaj showed a letter dated April 20 from the Director General of Prisons, Tihar, to AIIMS, requesting a diabetologist for Kejriwal’s medical care. Addressing the media, he quoted Kejriwal, who said, “I have diabetes for 20 to 22 years, I have been on insulin for 12 years... I need insulin; I am not being given insulin.”

Highlighting discrepancies in monitoring Kejriwal’s blood sugar levels, Bharadwaj pointed out, “The sugar reading in the report is random, with no sugar levels recorded after meals or during fasting.”

Accusing the Central Government of conspiring against Kejriwal, Bharadwaj stated, “The BJP-ruled Central Government wants to conceal his high sugar levels... so that he does not receive appropriate medication.” He also expressed concerns about the potential health hazards associated with prolonged high blood sugar levels, cautioning that “if diabetes remains uncontrolled, it can have serious repercussions”.

However, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva refuted the allegations, stating that Kejriwal’s sugar levels were under control in jail. Sachdeva pointed to medical reports and a video consultation between Kejriwal and doctors from AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to support his claims.

He criticised the AAP, alleging that it had lost touch with the people of Delhi and resorted to political theatrics regarding Kejriwal’s health. Sachdeva asserted that residents had seen through the AAP’s “phony and politically motivated melodramas” and were ready to rebuff the AAP-Congress alliance in the forthcoming elections.

