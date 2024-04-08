Tribute to Bibi Bhani, Bibi Dani for contribution to Sikh panth

New Delhi, April 7
The Sikh History and Gurbani Forum organised a special lecture under the series ‘Contribution of Sikh women in history’. It was held in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).
A discussion was organised on the stories of Bibi Bhani and Bibi Dani, daughters of Guru Amardas, the third Sikh Guru.
Among the speakers were Dr Sukhdayal Singh, a former professor at Punjabi University, Dr Mohinder Singh, Director, Bhai Veer Singh Sahitya Sadan, and Dr Jagjit Singh Sabharwal, a former professor at Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College.
Sukhdayal shared information about the book ‘Akhbar-e Darbar-e-Maula’, translated by Harbans Kaur Sagoo. The book is based on the newspaper of the Mughal court and highlights the fact that Bibi Bhani and Bibi Dani have an important place in Sikhism.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...
South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea
Says their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor...