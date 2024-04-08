Tribute to Bibi Bhani, Bibi Dani for contribution to Sikh panth

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

The Sikh History and Gurbani Forum organised a special lecture under the series ‘Contribution of Sikh women in history’. It was held in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

A discussion was organised on the stories of Bibi Bhani and Bibi Dani, daughters of Guru Amardas, the third Sikh Guru.

Among the speakers were Dr Sukhdayal Singh, a former professor at Punjabi University, Dr Mohinder Singh, Director, Bhai Veer Singh Sahitya Sadan, and Dr Jagjit Singh Sabharwal, a former professor at Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College.

Sukhdayal shared information about the book ‘Akhbar-e Darbar-e-Maula’, translated by Harbans Kaur Sagoo. The book is based on the newspaper of the Mughal court and highlights the fact that Bibi Bhani and Bibi Dani have an important place in Sikhism.

