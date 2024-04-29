Woman stabbed to death by husband

ANI

New Delhi, April 28

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in North West district of Delhi, said officials.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Bharat Nagar police station area. The accused was identified as Javed and the victim Afsana, both 24 years old.

According to the Delhi Police, Javed and Afsana had married a few years ago, but they were living separately for two to three months. Last evening, when Afsana went to Javed’s place, the couple had a fight, after which Javed allegedly attacked Afsana with a knife leading to her death.

The police reached the spot after receiving information and arrested the accused. During interrogation, Javed revealed that they had not been getting along with each other for a long time. He said when she visited him last evening, the quarrel escalated and he lost his temper, stabbing her.

