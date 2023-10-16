Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

Washington, October 16
A 42-year-old Indian-American man died in a brutal head-on collision in Indianapolis this week, the police said.
The deceased, Sukhwinder Singh, died of injuries on October 13, at a hospital. The accident occurred in rural Greenwood near Indianapolis.
Singh, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, arrived in the US at the age of 15 in 1996.
According to local police, they responded to reports of a crash with severe injuries on the evening of October 12. Then the first responder found two vehicles with three people trapped after a head-on collision.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Accord, driven by Singh, swerved into the opposite lane, crashing into a Cadillac Escalade, the police said.
Singh died from his injuries at the hospital. He is survived by his wife, a 15-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.
He had been living in Indianapolis since 2010. The driver of the Cadillac, a 52-year-old Indianapolis man, and his 52-year-old female passenger suffered severe injuries and were transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital, the police said.
