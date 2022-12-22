THE underlying reason for the hard-fought biodiversity pact signed by 196 nations pledging to protect 30% of the Earth’s nature by 2030 is the recognition of the urgency to halt the degradation of the life-sustaining diverse ecosystem. The ravaging pace of industrial development has left the planet depleted of precious forests and wetlands and rendered the oceans polluted, imperilling the wherewithal essential for life. Human activity has led to the decimation of 50% coral reefs and degraded 75% of the planet’s surface, 60% of the marine ambience and 85% of the wetlands. Besides climate change, the dwindling habitats have endangered biodiversity as many species of flora and fauna have gone extinct or are on the verge of annihilation.

The COP15 UN biodiversity summit in Montreal, Canada, aims to halt the march to doomsday by maintaining, enhancing and restoring the natural habitats. The conservation efforts revolve around the sustainable use of the ecosystem’s wealth, such as food, water and raw material for our medicines, clothing, lifestyle and shelter. The key here is the fair and equitable distribution of resources in the world, along with the protection of the indigenous peoples’ rights. The latter point is politically thorny but weighty, for it is seen that 85% per cent of the planet’s biodiversity is in the guardianship of indigenous communities and that they are better protectors of their surroundings.

In the backdrop of the half-hearted attempts at curbing climate change despite the many treaties, the commitment of the governments, companies and communities in honouring the biodiversity deal will be keenly observed. Aptly called the peace pact with nature, the success of this ‘last chance’ to put the diverse, but inter-dependent, species on the path of recovery hinges on the sincerity of all stakeholders. The main sticking point remains funds for conservation projects. The developed world’s reluctance to provide the promised billions of dollars and green technologies to the developing countries as compensation for being the main drivers of the impending climate disaster casts a dark shadow on the new treaty, as was underlined by the dissenters, including Congo. Biodiversity activists have an onerous task ahead.