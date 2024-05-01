Food safety concerns

AMID a controversy over alleged adulteration of spices exported by MDH and Everest and the concerns over high sugar content in infant food products of Nestle India and Cadbury, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced a comprehensive plan to enhance inspections across the nation. By conducting pan-India monitoring of spices, culinary herbs and other food items, the FSSAI aims to enforce stringent standards and safeguard consumers against potential health risks.

However, it is a poor reflection on the FSSAI’s regulatory mechanism that this initiative stems not from its own findings but from the US authorities’ refusal of certain spice-related shipments over the past few months and the recent ban imposed by Singapore and Hong Kong on spice companies which are suspected of supplyuing contaminated condiments and masalas. Earlier, the row over high sugar content in infant foods had prompted the FSSAI to scrutinise baby formula products, in accordance with its mandate to protect vulnerable users.

In another proactive step towards addressing the challenges in food safety, the FSSAI has decided to leverage the expertise of specialists from universities, research institutes and government organisations to enhance its capacity for risk assessment and mitigation and, thereby, ensure robust oversight of the food supply chain. By expanding its ambit to fruits, vegetables, fish products, fortified rice and milk products, the FSSAI aims to deal with diverse aspects of the problem. Looking to allay concerns over adulteration and contamination through surveillance, testing and enforcement, the FSSAI can play a bigger role in promoting food safety and building consumer confidence in India’s food industry.