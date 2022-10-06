After celebrating their wedding in Delhi and Lucknow, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha threw a wedding reception for their Bollywood friends on Tuesday night (October 4) in Mumbai. It was a star-studded affair. For the occasion, while Richa wore a maximalist saree lehenga, Ali complemented her in a structured long coat, pants and shirt set. Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhasker, Pratik Gandhi, Kiran Rao, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra and many others graced the event.
The Fukrey gang Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh were also seen at the bash. Meanwhile, the couple’s spokesperson revealed that they have been married for two-and-a- half years now. In a statement, the couple’s spokesperson said, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for two-and-a- half years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family.” — TMS
