Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after injury, says 'all work has stopped'

Mumbai, March 7
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered an injury to his ribs during the shoot of 'Project K', has shared that he has put all his work commitments on a temporary halt in light of the recovery.
T 4577 - I rest and improve with your prayers— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023
The senior actor took to his Twitter and blog on Tuesday to share an update on his health.
T 4576 - your prayers are the cure— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023
The actor expressed gratitude to his fans, who showered him with support and love after they came to know about his injury.
T 4575 - gratitude and love ever .. for your concern and wishes— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023
He also said that 'Holika' was lit at Jalsa on March 6.
T 4578 - Happy holi .. A Jamini Roy painting comes alive to celebrate Holi .. pic.twitter.com/NQnEU4eeCp— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023
An excerpt from his latest blog read, "First, to all that send their concern on my injury, may I express my gratitude and love for your prayers (sic)." "I progress gradually, it shall take time and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently. Rest and strapped chest, all work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance (sic)." The actor also informed people about Holika celebrations that were performed on Monday night at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.
He wrote, "The 'holika' was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI... it is now done. HOLI being celebrated today... and tomorrow... so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done... I rest and repair. But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you... May the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life... More later... But for now my gratitude as ever... (sic)." IANS
