 Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

Asks a question based on Helen for Rs 25 lakh on KBC 15

Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

Helen. File photo



IANS

New Delhi, December 29

Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote about the veteran actress Helen, and talked about how she had escaped from the Japanese occupation of Burma in 1943, during the World War 2, and came to India.

Helen is a well-known dancer known for her character roles. Born in Rangoon, Burma (now Myanmar), Helen trekked to Dibrugarh, Assam, in 1943 with her family, in order to escape from the Japanese occupation of Burma.

Later, Helen got her major break at the age of 19 in 1958, when she performed on the song, 'Mera naam Chin Chin Chu' in ‘Howrah Bridge'.

She did many hit numbers with legendary actor Shammi Kapoor, like 'Suku suku' in 'Junglee', 'Yamma yamma' in 'China Town', and 'O haseena zulfonwali' in 'Teesri Manzil'.

Amitabh, who is currently hosting the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', welcomed the roll-over contestant Lalit Kumar to the hot seat.

For Rs 25 lakh, he was asked: 'Which of these actresses was born in Myanmar and later escaped with her family to India during the Second World War?'

The options given were -- Sulochana, Suraiya, Nadira, and Helen. The correct answer was Helen.

However, Lalit was not sure about the answer, hence he decided to quit, and took the prize money of Rs 12.5 lakh.

Amitabh then went on to say, “Helen and her family escaped Myanmar...called Burma back then. In order to escape and come to India, they had to trek through miles of wilderness passing through rivers, mountains and forests. In order to escape from the Japanese occupation of Burma, she had to do this in 1943.”

“She became a popular actress in our film industry. Watching her dance would leave one enthralled,” shared the ‘Brahmastra' actor.

Helen has shared screen with Amitabh in ‘Mohabbatein', ‘Don', ‘Sholay', ‘Amar Akbar Anthony', ‘The Great Gambler' and ‘Ram Balram'.

In the movie ‘Sholay', she had a special appearance in the track ‘Mehbooba mehbooba'.

Amitabh said: “I had the good fortune of working with her in a few films. She's a kind and compassionate woman. She used to look after everyone. We pray she stays in good health. She's old now.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amitabh Bachchan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

2
Punjab

SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand

3
Haryana Explainer

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

4
Diaspora

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

5
India

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justices of 5 high courts

6
Sports

South Africa rout India by an innings and 32 runs inside three days of 1st Test

7
Delhi

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

8
Punjab

14 years after death of a Punjab Special Forces soldier in J-K operations, mother gets liberalised pension

9
India

Anish Dayal Singh appointed CRPF chief, Nina Singh to head CISF

10
Punjab

Punjab’s AGTF arrests operative of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar gang from Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures hover close to normal limits at most pl...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches website for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches website for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs

Announces to hold special meetings with NRIs, christened NRI...

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by ‘drunk’ friend in Gurugram

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram

Mithun ran car over the victim several times over an argumen...

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...


Cities

View All

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

76-kg heroin seized, 99 arrested

BSF, police foil smuggling attempt, arrest three with 1.440 kg of heroin

Looking back 2023: Farmers continue fight for better price of crops

Battling staff shortage, RTA to accommodate onerous licensing work of SDM-II office

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Fog disrupts flight schedules

Chandigarh: MC yet to recover Rs 6.33 cr in rent: Audit

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for Republic Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

Ruckus in MCD House, 4 BJP councillors suspended

Bhupender Yadav leads BJP leaders in paying tribute to Jaitley on birth anniversary

Maharani Gita Devi, wife of Maharaja Brig Sukhjit Singh of Kapurthala, dies at 86

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

‘Bolero gang’ busted, 3 arrested

Woman’s murder case cracked

RoundGlass Tehang lads romp home

Of 24,000 members, only 285 eligible to vote in NRI Sabha poll

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

YPS players shine in national championships