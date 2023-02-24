 As Alia Bhatt calls out the paparazzi, who tried to click her in her living room, it’s time for the media to introspect—where does one draw the line? : The Tribune India

As Alia Bhatt calls out the paparazzi, who tried to click her in her living room, it’s time for the media to introspect—where does one draw the line?

As Alia Bhatt calls out the paparazzi, who tried to click her in her living room, it’s time for the media to introspect—where does one draw the line?

Alia Bhatt



Sheetal

lia Bhatt’s recent post on Instagram talked about a breach of privacy at her own living room by the paparazzi.

Things turned ugly when two men parked themselves on the terrace of a building opposite to Alia’s house and trained their cameras on her when she was relaxing in her living room. As stated by Alia, “It was a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today.”

Katrina Kaif
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

One is reminded of Virat Kohli’s words, ‘absolute invasion of privacy’ when a hotel staff uploaded a video of Virat Kohli’s room online while he was playing T20 World Cup in Australia. The couple, Virat and Anushka, was furious. However, they didn’t take any legal action.

Anushka came in support of Alia and wrote, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them more respectful of people’s space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests.”

Sushmita Sen also reacted to the incident as she wrote, “In a world made smaller by the virtue of the internet, technology, and social media, privacy is but a myth. And if you are a celebrity, you have it worse. With the paparazzi culture at its peak, there is little that can be kept hidden.” Actor Arjun Kapoor compared paps to intruders. The Mumbai police has requested Alia to lodge a complaint as the actress had tagged them in her story.

Jaya Bachchan

The recent heckling incidents with cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Sonu Nigam by their fans were also unwelcome intrusion as they had the right to decide if they wanted to get clicked with their fans or not.

Hollywood celebs too have not been spared. A man entered the house of George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney at Lake Como back in 2017 to click a picture of their newborn twins for a French magazine.

Prithvi Shaw

Going back, when Ranbir was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif, their private vacation at Ibiza, Spain, in 2013, became a topic of national interest with pictures of the couple all over internet. The actress wrote an open letter, “The pictures were taken while I was on holiday by someone who, in an act of cowardice, has shot without permission and then used the pictures for commercial gain... I request that all media running these pictures, please refrain from doing so.”

To each his own

But not everyone feels the same way about the paparazzi culture. Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill calls herself a product of media. As they say, to each his own.

At the other end of the spectrum we have Jaya Bachchan, a fiercely private person. Jaya called out paps, who clicked her at events without permission and fought with photographers who followed her family. She, on Diwali 2022, chased away photo journalists from her bungalow Pratiksha, in Mumbai, who were trying to click pictures of the guests and the family.

Invasion of privacy is always wrong. Clicking someone without permission is just not acceptable. — Adaa Khan

Once, an old lady turned up at my doorstep. I had to run from the shower to open the door. I told her that I didn’t know her, but she was adamant. It got scary to the point that I asked her to leave and she refused. She was escorted out of my house by security. — Andy Kumar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

2
Punjab

Governor says won't allow Punjab session

3
Punjab

Radicals storm police station to force release of kidnap accused

4
Haryana Haryana Budget

3 new Metro links for Gurugram

5
Punjab

Complete collapse of law and order in Punjab: Capt Amarinder Singh

6
Amritsar

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

7
Punjab

HC: Can't make spouse wait endlessly for remarriage

8
Delhi

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

9
Nation

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution

10
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution over its inherent limitations in reaching goal of securing lasting peace

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution

Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...

Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members

Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members

The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...

Radical preacher’s aide to be released after Punjab court order

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

Ahead of G-20 summit, civic body cracks down on illegal hoardings

Drawing attention, aesthetically!

Soon, GNDU to inspect colleges

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Punjab School Education Board reschedules English exam for Class XII that was to be held today

Punjab School Education Board reschedules English exam for Class XII at last moment

Pre-2005 refuse removed from Dadu Majra dumpsite

Not on leash, dog injures man, mauls pet to death

Chandigarh railway station parking contractor put on 2nd notice

Float tenders for allotment of parking lots, Adviser tells MC

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of crucial MCD House meeting

ED grills Kejriwal's PA in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Hours after mayoral poll, AAP, BJP members come to blows

Sisodia writes to L-G over teacher training programme in Finland

Early heat impacts wheat; govt has no strategy, say farmers

Early heat impacts wheat; govt has no strategy, say farmers

Ukraine-returned students start heading to Georgia

Ash problem: DC reviews installation work of ‘wet scrubber’ at sugar mill

Soon, solar power-run processing unit at Dudian Kalan village

Control room to redress grievances of NRIs: Dhaliwal

Staffer held for stealing jewellery worth ~75 lakh

Staffer held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 75 lakh

Rs 9.39-crore project to cover drain near cremation ground kicks off

Oppn leaders question move

Man gets life term for raping 14-yr-old stepdaughter

Undertrial tests +ve for Covid

4 killed as car rams into truck

4 killed as car rams into truck

Patiala civic body to begin work on sweeping city roads

Nabha burglary case solved, 5 held

Women’s Track Cycling League from March 2

Signature drive for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’