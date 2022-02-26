'Bigg Boss 15' couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra come together for song 'Rula Deti Hai'

Mumbai, February 26
'Bigg Boss 15' couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are set to enchant their fans with their upcoming song 'Rula Deti Hai'.
Tejasswi says, "Karan and I were waiting for a chance to collaborate with each other and the people who've loved us had been waiting for us to work together. I'm happy that 'Rula Deti Hai' happened. It's a soulful song shot in Goa. I loved my company and the song. I can't wait to know what listeners think about it."
The music banner Desi Music Factory dropped its poster and Tejasswi and Karan's unsmiling faces conveys the tension between them. 'Rula Deti Hai' marks their first collaboration and given that they won hearts during 'Bigg Boss Season 15'.
"Rula Deti Hai is a special song on many counts. It is my first song with Tejasswi, it has been composed so beautifully by Rajat and it has been sung by Yasser, who has poured his heart into it. The experience of shooting it in Goa was amazing. I'm excited that the poster is out," Karan added.
Karan Kundra shared the poster of 'Rula Deti Hai' on his Instagram and wrote, "#Ruladetihai is gonna be in my heart for all the special reasons coz this is our first song together my sweet laddoo @tejasswiprakash. So it’s releasing on 3rd March on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel. stay tuned."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Rendered in the soulful voice of Yasser Desai, penned by Rana Sotal and with music by Rajat Nagpal, 'Rula Deti Hai' is a sad-romantic song picturised in Goa.
Anshul Garg, Founder, and CEO, Desi Music Factory says, "Working with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra for 'Rula Deti Hai' has been amazing. 'Rula Deti Hai' their first collaboration together after Bigg Boss Season 15 and we're thrilled to offer it under our label for our listeners. We're very happy to share the poster of the song with our listeners." 'Rula Deti Hai' will be released on Desi Music Factory's YouTube channel soon.
IANS
