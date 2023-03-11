Celebs grace the special screening of Happy Family: Conditions Apply

The cast and crew of Prime Video’s new series Happy Family: Conditions Apply came together on March 9 for a special screening of the show in Mumbai.
The screening was attended by the cast of the show— Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Ayesha Jhulka, Sanah Kapur, Raunaq Kamdar, Paresh Ganatra and Meenal Sahu. Other celebs who graced the premiere were Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, Gautam Rode, Omung Kumar, Deepshikha Nagpal, Apara Mehta, Sarita Joshi and others.
Happy Family: Conditions Apply is a light-hearted comedy, which follows the lives of the Dholakias, a joint-family of four generations living together in Mumbai. The Dholakias are vibrant characters with unique quirks which land them in situations that are hilarious and peculiar. It’s in these imperfections that they find the perfect bond that keeps them together. Four episodes from the 10 episodic series were dropped on Prime Video on March 10.
Every Friday two new episodes of the series will release on the streaming service until March 31.
