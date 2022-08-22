‘Charming’ Shah Rukh Khan and ‘gracious’ Gauri Khan in Ameesha Patel’s throwback photo

ANI

Mumbai, August 22

Actor Ameesha Patel dropped a throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Humraaz' actor fulfilled her fan's wish and posted a throwback picture.

Sharing the post, she wrote, Throwback WEEKEND picture as promised every weekend!!!@iamsrk n me at a prestigious event as chief guests ... accompanied by the stunner @gaurikhan @iamsrk is one of the most charming n witty men u can come across .. n @gaurikhan is extremely gracious n warm.

Fans garnered the 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' actor’s post with heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha Patel will be next seen in the action film 'Gadar 2' alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is the sequel to 'Gadar' which was released in the year 2001.

#Ameesha Patel #gauri khan #shah rukh khan