Dharmedra remembers his mother, recites poem ‘main apne kamre mein gumsum, tanha, udaas betha tha’

Chandigarh, June 27
On the occasion of grandson Karan Deol’s wedding, superstar Dharmendra seems to have gotten nostalgic. When he was joined by actors Anupam Kher and Raj Babbar, he recited a poem ‘Maa’ to them.
The poem, which is written by Dharmendra himself, talks about childhood days, the time spent in his village, his ancestral home, but most importantly, how his mother would encourage him and support him at every step of his life.
The emotional poem has been brought to Dharmendra’s fans, all thanks to Anupam Kher. Anupam Kher shared the video on Instagram and wrote in Hindi, "When we grow up, either in age or in status, we miss the home we left behind. The house where we spent our childhood. That day, I reached a little early for the wedding of my friend Sunny Deol's son, Karan, so I got a chance to spend time with Dharam ji. Dharam ji was humming a few lines of a poem written by him. Which was touching the depths of my and Raj Babbar ji's heart. On my insistence, he agreed to record this nazm."
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
The video has touched Dharmendra’s fans. The comment section is flooded with appreciation for the poem. Fans have left heartening comments on the video.
Even Sonali Bendre wrote, "Uffffff."
Rubina Dilaik commented, "This is Gold."
“Nice deep lines, best smile of our Legend Dharam pa ji," a fan wrote.
Another one wrote, “Masterpiece.”
Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The movie is scheduled to release on July 28. He also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s untitled romantic flick in his kitty.
Anupam Kher, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘The Vaccine War’ and ‘Emergency’. While the first one is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the latter is Kangana Ranaut’s direction and is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year
Says anti-BJP opposition alliance can offer only one guarant...
Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semifinals
Tournament to begin on October 5 with clash between defendin...
Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike
The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...
PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries
Can now directly access treatment facilities in these medica...
Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg
Due to rain, significant disruption in the supply of tomatoe...