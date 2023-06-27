Dharmedra remembers his mother, recites poem ‘main apne kamre mein gumsum, tanha, udaas betha tha’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 27

On the occasion of grandson Karan Deol’s wedding, superstar Dharmendra seems to have gotten nostalgic. When he was joined by actors Anupam Kher and Raj Babbar, he recited a poem ‘Maa’ to them.

The poem, which is written by Dharmendra himself, talks about childhood days, the time spent in his village, his ancestral home, but most importantly, how his mother would encourage him and support him at every step of his life.

The emotional poem has been brought to Dharmendra’s fans, all thanks to Anupam Kher. Anupam Kher shared the video on Instagram and wrote in Hindi, "When we grow up, either in age or in status, we miss the home we left behind. The house where we spent our childhood. That day, I reached a little early for the wedding of my friend Sunny Deol's son, Karan, so I got a chance to spend time with Dharam ji. Dharam ji was humming a few lines of a poem written by him. Which was touching the depths of my and Raj Babbar ji's heart. On my insistence, he agreed to record this nazm."

Here's the video:

The video has touched Dharmendra’s fans. The comment section is flooded with appreciation for the poem. Fans have left heartening comments on the video.

Even Sonali Bendre wrote, "Uffffff."

Rubina Dilaik commented, "This is Gold."

“Nice deep lines, best smile of our Legend Dharam pa ji," a fan wrote.

Another one wrote, “Masterpiece.”

Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The movie is scheduled to release on July 28. He also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s untitled romantic flick in his kitty.

Anupam Kher, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘The Vaccine War’ and ‘Emergency’. While the first one is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the latter is Kangana Ranaut’s direction and is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

