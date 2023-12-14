Dharmendra remembers Raj Kapoor on his 99th birth anniversary

ANI

Mumbai, December 14

Veteran star Dharmendra took a stroll down memory lane on Thursday as he shared a priceless throwback picture with yesteryear's star Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra dropped the picture, which he captioned, "Happy Birthday Raj Sahab .... We miss you ! ..... You will always be remembered with great love and respect."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

In the monochrome picture, Dharmendra and Raj Kapoor could be seen in a conversation while shaking hands.

Born in Peshawar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Mehra, Raj Kapoor had a remarkable career. He won many accolades including three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards. He is known as the 'Showman of Indian cinema'.

He appeared in films like 'Shree 420', 'Aag', 'Chori Chori', 'Anari', 'Sangam' and 'Mera Naam Joker'.

Meanwhile, talking about Dharmendra, the veteran star recently celebrated his 88th birthday.

