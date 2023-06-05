From Karisma, Kareena Kapoor to Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, 5 Bollywood sister jodis who give major sibling goals

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

Cinema does run in the blood of some families, and these talented sister duos are proof. Here are some of the Bollywood's top sister jodis that will give you some serious sibling goals. These celebrity sisters not only get attention when they appear on the big screen but also get the love of their fans when they step out together or celebrate being sisters online or offline.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor

Bebo and Lolo share a strong bond and are among the most favorite and most famous siblings of Bollywood. Lovingly called as Kapoor sisters, Karisma & Kareena are also considered amongst the most talented actors of Bollywood. Both of them are immensely popular for their work in Hindi cinema. This duo has been serving the film industry with their performances for decades. While Karisma Kapoor is one of the finest actors of the 80s and 90s, her younger sister Kareena has charmed the audience since the beginning of the millennium. Both sisters have shown their versatility through their performances in films of every genre.

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are the most adorable sisters from the Bollywood Industry. From family outings to supporting each other’s professional moves, the duo always grabs headlines with their endearing bond. If Shamita Shetty has impressed the audience through her varied work over the years, from the YRF debut with 'Mohabbatein', reality shows, to recently being appreciated for her movie 'The Tenant', Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand is a woman of many talents. She has proved her acting prowess in movies, is a successful entreprenuer and is also known for her initiative towards health and fitness.

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukherji

No matter how busy the two are in their respective projects, the Mukherjee sisters are always present for their family functions and get togethers. Be it Diwali or Durga puja, they stick by each other through thick and thin. Kajol and her sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, are avid social media users. They often treat their fans with some adorable clicks of themselves.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Malla and Amu are fondly known as each other's backbone. Keeping us posted through their social media, the duo is seen in every social event together, be it Malaika's birthday bash or any girl gang event. They are bold, strong and confident siblings who go through a rigorous fitness routine together to keep their bodies toned and in shape. The two have each other's back and when it's sisters like these, the don't let each other miss having a brother, just like Malaika says in this adorable post.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt share a very close bond. The duo never misses any chance to express their love for one another. If it's about being there during their highs and lows or together bringing awareness about mental health, Alia and Shaheen take the responsibility to be honest about their story. Equally committed to all the fun that sisters deserve, they are famous for their spontaneous girls trips and luxurious vacations. They are inseparable sisters and can be spotted hanging out on numerous occasions.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share a great bond. They are often seen spending quality time with each other and never miss out on appreciating each other. While Janhvi Kapoor has already made a name for herself Bollywood, younger sister Khushi is all set to make her debut in a Netflix drama. Janhvi and Khushi often share adorable throwback pictures on their Instagram and make sure to keep their childhood memories alive.

