Genelia D’Souza performs on the trending reel Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja

Bollywood’s adorable couple, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, were the latest guests on singing reality show Indian Idol – Season 13. This special episode was titled Love Special. The couple were seen promoting their latest movie Ved.

Apart from sharing many memorable moments with the contestants and judges, Genelia D’Souza surprised everyone as she grooved on the trending reel Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. Moreover, contestants Shivam Singh and Senjut Das won hearts of judges and esteemed guests as well. Genelia ‘D’Souza shared, “I am in love with your performance. It takes me back to those moments of life when we cherish little things about love.”