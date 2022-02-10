Javed Akhtar pens a special note for Wagle Ki Duniya

Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey completed a successful run of one year recently. Celebrating this momentous occasion, the channel has partnered with veteran poet-lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar to pay an ode to the endearing ‘family’ sentiment that is intrinsic to our roots.

In a specially penned couplet, Javed Akhtar has encapsulated the diverse emotions that bind Indian families, in resonance with the heart-warming storyline and congenial characters of the show.

Akhtar says, “In Wagle Ki Duniya, what has always struck me are the little moments, the joys and sorrows that we have shared together as a family and maneuvered through all situations in life, despite being different as individuals. The show, through its subtle yet substantial storyline and characters have managed to break the mould on television and bring a slice of life offering that delivers entertainment and social impact. I am delighted to associate with Sony SAB on the momentous occasion of Wagle Ki Duniya’s one year completion.”

