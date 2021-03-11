Navin Pandita will be seen in Sony SAB's new show Pushpa Impossible. Here's a chat with the handsome actor…

How was the transition from modelling to acting?

I have always been an actor and wanted to be one. But if any good modelling assignment comes up, I would most certainly take it up too.

What attracted you to accept this show?

Most television shows are very similar—a girl, a boy, family, love, school, college etc. What attracted me to Pushpa Impossible was my mother, Pushpa’s description. It was not the clichéd and regular mother. My relationship with her and the ambience of the chawl impressed me.

What do you think makes your character, Ashwin, stand out?

Ashwin as a character is there in every middle-class family; a responsible boy who needs to create an extra source of income, and that is his life’s motto. He is no different and despite being in a chawl environment, he is still very sophisticated and the best part of the character is that sometimes he has to become his mother’s mother!

How have you been preparing to bring your character to life?

For every new project that I take on, I surrender myself to my producers and directors. I believe that they have better knowledge of my character.

How has the experience of working with your co-stars been?

A lot of seasoned names are there in the show and most are from theatre background. I feel overwhelmed and privileged to be a part of the show, as I am also playing an important role.

What is your success mantra in life?

Be in the moment, just go with the flow.

When not shooting, how do you spend your day?

I love watching television—news, web series, shows, movies in any language.

What has the television industry taught you in your career?

The television industry has given me a lot and taught me a lot too. TV actors can brave 12-15 hour shifts daily with just four to five hours of sleep and perform seven to eight scenes daily, which is truly inspiring.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I see myself doing better shows and characters. I see myself in more OTT shows and pan-Indian films.