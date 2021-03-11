Rakhi Sawant removes ex-husband Ritesh's tattoo; shares painful video. Watch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 29

Among the many things that’s trending on social media on Friday is a video of Rakhi Sawant at a tattoo studio. Rakhi Sawant shared the video to tell her fans that she was getting the ‘Ritesh’ tattoo on her body removed.

Rakhi had introduced Ritesh as her husband on Bigg Boss 15 participant where it was revealed that Ritesh was already married when he tied the knot with Rakhi. Rakhi and Ritesh took vows in 2019 and in February this year, Rakhi announced their divorce.

In the video, Rakhi shares with her fans the decision to remove Ritesh’s tattoo and then introduces the tattoo artist. There’s are two more persons in the frame as the group takes a mirror selfie. The entire event is being recorded on Rakhi’s camera. As she sits in front of the artists, Rakhi says, “Aaj main apna ye Ritesh tattoo nikalne wali hoon finally.” The video shows Rakhi screaming out of pain.

In the process of tattoo removal, Rakhi further says, “Teen saal shaadi ke.. Ritesh tum permanently meri zindagi se aur meri body se nikal gaye ho. Zindagi mein kabhi tattoo nahi karwana chahiye pyaar mein paagal hoke. Fir nikalna bahut mushkil ho jata hai.”

Watch the video here:

Her fans were sad to see Rakhi in pain. They made sure to convey their sympathy and concern for her in the comments section. A fan commented, “Mem aap khud itne strong ho ki aapko kisi ki zarurat nahi bless you.” Another fan said, “You deserve the best!” A fan wrote, “Shi keya aap ne didi.” Yet another comment reads, “Good decision Rakhi mam.”

Rakhi had participated in Bigg Boss 14 and requested Ritesh to come out in the open about their wedding. Even after several requests, Ritesh did not agree. It was on Bigg Boss 15 that Rakhi was finally able to introduce her husband to the public. He even joined her on the show.

But things turned ugly when Rakhi found out that Ritesh was already married and had not divorced his first wife before marrying Rakhi, He even has a child with his first wife. Rakhi was very sad on finding out this reality and on February 15, 2022, she announced her separation from Ritesh.

