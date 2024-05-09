 Suspected Indian-origin robber responsible for head-on crash that killed Indian couple, grandson in Canada: Report : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Suspected Indian-origin robber responsible for head-on crash that killed Indian couple, grandson in Canada: Report

Suspected Indian-origin robber responsible for head-on crash that killed Indian couple, grandson in Canada: Report

The collision took place on April 29 after police chase

Suspected Indian-origin robber responsible for head-on crash that killed Indian couple, grandson in Canada: Report

Video grabs, courtesy: @401_da_sarpanch



PTI

Toronto, May 9

A 21-year-old robbery suspect, who was killed in a head-on crash in Canada that also claimed the lives of an Indian couple and their three-month-old grandson, as he fled from police speeding the wrong way was facing charges for two other liquor store robberies, according to media reports.

The crash killed Manivannan Srinivasapillai, 60, Mahalakshmi Ananthakrishnan, 55, from Chennai and their three-month-old grandson, Aditya Vivaan. The boy’s parents -- Gokulnath Manivannan and Ashwitha Jawahar -- survived the crash.

The collision took place on April 29 after a police chase that began with the alleged liquor store robbery in Bowmanville, Ontario, in the regional municipality of Clarington.

Police pursued the suspect as he drove the wrong way on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometres east of Toronto.

Gagandeep Singh was behind the wheel of the U-Haul truck that slammed into a semi-trailer truck on the highway. Singh was pronounced dead at the scene, The Toronto Star newspaper reported.

Gagandeep Singh was facing three charges of theft under 5,000 Canadian dollars and one charge of robbery related to an alleged stealing spree between January 15 and February 27. The charges, according to court documents, included using violence against one man at an Oakville LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario).

The passenger in the van, Manpreet Gill, 38, remains in hospital and has not been charged in relation to the crash, according to the lawyer who represented him when he faced previous charges.

According to the release order signed by a Hamilton justice of the peace on Singh’s previous charges, he was to remain with a named surety, who pledged 2,000 dollars to secure his release and was ordered not to go to any LCBO or Home Depots in the province. He had been scheduled to appear in court again on May 14.

Singh’s criminal history has led to an outcry from some, including federal Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre, who say a stronger bail system could have prevented the deaths. But those who argue bail in court say the releases appear to have been reasonable, given what was known at the time.

Toronto criminal defence lawyer Daniel Brown said despite the tragic outcome of the crash, Brown said it’s not surprising Singh was released on bail for “relatively minor” offences before the fatal collision.

All those charges were outstanding at the time of his death.

India has long been accusing Canada of welcoming and harbouring criminals.

Meanwhile, a funeral was held on Wednesday for the baby boy.

“We are at a complete loss of words to describe the agony and vacuum in our hearts knowing we can never hold our child Aditya Vivaan, who gave us so many precious memories in such a short time, in our hands again,” Gokulnath said in a statement on behalf of his wife and released by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit on Monday.

“His small toys and clothes remain spread around our home, and we have no courage in us to even enter our home which is filled with our only son’s memories.” Gokulnath’s parents had just arrived from India two days prior to the deadly crash and were in the country to spend time with their new grandchild.

“The pain of my own injuries pales as I grapple with the shock and loss of my parents and my only son on the same evening, and the ordeal continues with my wife’s continued suffering from surgeries and repeated flashbacks of the trauma,” Gokulnath said. “The aftermath has left an indelible mark on our lives, with profound grief.”

He said his parents were cremated on Monday.

The service for the baby took place at the Chapel Ridge Funeral Home in Markham.

In a copy of Aditya’s eulogy, he was remembered as a “beautiful soul” who was taken from his loved ones “far too soon.”

“It feels like just yesterday that Gokul (his father) called us and said that his baby boy is here. Our family’s darling. Aditya Vivaan,” CTV News quoted Brinda, the child’s paternal aunt, as saying.

Adi, Brinda said, came into their lives on January 24 and brought “so much joy, love and happiness.”

Adi was his family’s happiness and lifeline, she shared, with his “toothless grin and dimpled smile that lit up (his parents’) world whenever they were near.” The SIU is investigating the crash after the van driver, a 21-year-old man, was killed, and a 38-year-old man in the passenger seat was seriously hurt.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Toronto


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab; fields former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur

2
Punjab

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

3
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

4
Diaspora

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

5
Diaspora

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

6
Delhi

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

7
Diaspora

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa

8
Punjab

Qila Raipur ex-MLA Jassi Khangura rejoins Congress

9
India

‘Great, green and trashy’: Danish envoy points out garbage-ridden lane near embassy; NDMC responds

10
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Don't Miss

View All
Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Top News

Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff

Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff

The airline cancels 85 flights due to cabin crew shortage

Former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala urges Governor to convene Vidhan Sabha session for floor test

Haryana political crisis: Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test

Congress seeks time to meet Governor Dattatreya; demands Pre...

Hardeep Singh, SAD's Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh, joins AAP

Akali Dal’s Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Singh who quit party joins AAP, boost for Congress' Manish Tewari

The lone SAD councillor, who is into tenting business, was t...

Punjab Police nab 2 suspects in Kharar bouncer murder case after encounter at Medi-City in New Chandigarh

Kharar bouncer murder: Punjab Police nab 2 suspects after encounter at Medicity in New Chandigarh

The bouncer's killing was reportedly a fallout of more than ...

Indian student missing in Chicago since May 2

Indian student missing in Chicago since May 2

Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has been missing from the 4300 bl...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

Amritsar: Taranjit Singh Sandhu plays ‘Samundri’ card to fight ‘outsider’ tag

Wheat arrival reaches 6 LMT, 2K MT crop remains unsold

Observer imparts training to officials in monitoring candidates’ expenses

3 Independents file nominations from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Punjab Police nab 2 suspects in Kharar bouncer murder case after encounter at Medi-City in New Chandigarh

Kharar bouncer murder: Punjab Police nab 2 suspects after encounter at Medicity in New Chandigarh

Akali Dal’s Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Singh who quit party joins AAP, boost for Congress' Manish Tewari

2 Independents file papers for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat

Zirakpur: Day after girl dies in accident, NGO lodges complaint against NHAI, contractor

Eminent lawyer Paramjit Singh Patwalia to join The Tribune Trust

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in East, South Delhi Lok Sabha seats on May 11

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in East, South Delhi Lok Sabha seats on May 11

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking media gag on Arvind Kejriwal speculations

Delhi High Court grants time to ED, CBI on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

Danish envoy’s garbage video makes NDMC take action to remove it

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Expenditure observer directs officials to monitor movement of cash, valuables

Amidst nomination filing, BSP’s Hoshiarpur candidate joins AAP

Comedian Neetu Shatranwala files papers as Independent

Police crack Gadaipur murder case, 2 arrested

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

Only AAP can seek votes on basis of works: Parashar

Let BJP leaders enter villages, Bittu urges panchayats

219 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, weapons since poll code imposition

Traders protest against MC officials

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Lok Sabha poll: Singla appointed Congress coordinator