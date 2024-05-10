INDIA VOTES 2024: Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Manish Tewari

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 9

In a surprising move, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate for the city Lok Sabha seat and lone party councillor, Hardeep Singh, who left the party two days ago, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The development is a major boost to INDIA bloc’s candidate Manish Tewari and will impact the local MC politics.

Impressed by Mann’s works I joined AAP after getting impressed by the works of the Punjab Chief Minister. Under this party, I will be able to contribute to the development of UT villages as well as Punjabi language. — Hardeep Singh, Councillor Has vote base in UT villages He claimed that he had vote base not only in villages of his ward but also others and these votes will get transferred to alliance candidate. Latest equation in MC House BJP: 14 | AAP: 14 | Cong: 7 | SAD: None (MP, being an ex-officio member in the House, has a voting right too)

Three-term councillor and former SAD’s city president, whose picture with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was released by AAP today, said, “I joined AAP after getting impressed by the works of the Punjab Chief Minister. Under this party, I will be able to contribute to the development of UT villages as well as Punjabi language.”

When Hardeep resigned from SAD membership at Press Club here two days ago, BJP councillor Kanwarjit Singh Rana was also sitting there. Rana’s presence at the press conference had fuelled the talk of Hardeep likely to joining the BJP, which is a former ally of SAD. Sources said talks between BJP leaders and Hardeep were underway. Somehow, AAP was able to convince him.

The development has surprised many not only in the BJP but also Congress-AAP alliance. Ward Number 30 (Sector 41, Badheri and Butrela) councillor, Hardeep said, “I was not in talks with the BJP. As far as Kanwarjit’s presence is concerned, even a few Congress leaders were also sitting at the press conference after they got to know I am going to leave the SAD.”

Hardeep has always been vocal against the Congress in meetings of the MC House, but will now have to support its Lok Sabha candidate. “Surely, I will support him as I have to abide by the party dharma,” he said, claiming that not only villages in his ward but also others have his support base and these votes will get transferred to the alliance candidate.

Besides the Lok Sabha election, his entry into AAP will be significant in the next mayoral poll. Now, the BJP and AAP have 14 councillors each, the Congress has seven and the SAD none. The MP, who is an ex-officio member in the MC House, has a voting right too.

Notably, the SAD yesterday expelled former Mayor Harjinder Kaur from the primary membership of the party for allegedly supporting BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon.

