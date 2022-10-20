'Rust' to resume production but not in New Mexico, 'completing film would be a way to pay tribute to Halyna's final work'

Los Angeles, October 20

The western spaghetti movie 'Rust' is resuming production in January, more than a year after the demise of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who got shot on set.

However, the production will take to another state in the US and not New Mexico, where a criminal investigation and state workplace safety proceedings remain unresolved, reports Variety.

The production is still looking for a new location, but California is a possibility, said Melina Spadone, the attorney for Rust Movie Productions LLC.

According to Variety, the production company announced a settlement on October 5 with Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the cinematographer. Under the agreement, the production will be able to resume after a 15-month hiatus.

Matthew Hutchins said in a statement that completing the film would be a way "to pay tribute to Halyna's final work." Halyna Hutchins was shot while preparing a scene in a church with actor Alec Baldwin on October 21, 2021. Baldwin fired a gun, which he had been told was "cold". Variety further states that the bullet passed through her body and lodged in the shoulder of director Joel Souza. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she died. Souza, who is returning to complete the film, was released from the hospital later that day.

Investigators have since determined that the armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, loaded one live round into Baldwin's gun. Several other live rounds were also found on the set.

Some of the crew on the original production have expressed reservations about resuming the project.

IANS

#alec baldwin #Rust