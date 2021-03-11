Salman Khan shares 'Dhaakad' trailer; Kangana Ranaut says ‘I'll never say I'm alone in industry’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 13

“I'll never say again that I'm alone in this industry”. This was what actress Kangana Ranaut posted on Instagram Stories while thanking Salman Khan for sharing a trailer of her upcoming movie 'Dhaakad'.

On Thursday, Salman Khan shared the trailer of Dhaakad on his Instagram with the caption, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best!” He tagged Kangana and her co-star Arjun Rampal. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is a female-led spy action thriller and sees Kangana in an all-new action-hero avatar.

"Thank you my Dabangg hero, heart of gold. I'll never say again that I'm alone in this industry...thank you from...entire Dhaakad team," Kangana responded.

Kangana has in an interview earlier said that many in Bollywood don’t praise her because of ‘their insecurities’.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan while promoting Dhaakad, she had said, “These people don’t want to praise me. Sometimes, I feel there is no lobby but people have a lot of their own insecurities. The other day, Kiara (Advani) met and she praised me. She said watch both the films (Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) and this and that. I don’t think there is pressure. I always say everyone is a feminist till they actually see a woman rise. Phir thoda sa hurt hota hai (It hurts a bit). I went to a Bollywood party (Arpita Khan’s Eid bash). Every person in the party was only talking about the trailer. When you are so impressed by a trailer--all of you--why is it so hidden then?”

She has been embroiled in controversies with several members of the film industry, notably Karan Johar and recently Alia Bhatt.

The blunt actor had once taken a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar and called him a flag-bearer of nepotism.