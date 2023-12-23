Stellar debuts

As the digital entertainment landscape continues to evolve, 2023 witnessed the enthralling debut of renowned actors on the OTT platform. Here’s a quick check.
Signature humour
Bhuvan Bam: Taaza Khabar
YouTube sensation-turned-actor, Bhuvan Bam, made his OTT debut with Taaza Khabar. The show blended Bam’s signature humour with a fresh take on current events, delivering a unique and entertaining news experience. Taaza Khabar is Bhuvan Bam’s statement that he is ready for the Bollywood big league. The show captures the ups and downs of life. This was Bhuvan’s digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar.
Crime and passion
Dulquer Salmaan: Guns
and Gulaabs
South Indian heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan stepped into the digital realm with Guns and Gulaabs, helmed by Raj & DK. The action-packed thriller showcased Salmaan’s versatility as he navigated the complexities of crime and passion. His role was appreciated by the audiences.
Legal eagle
Kajol: The Trial
Bollywood icon Kajol made a powerful entry into the OTT world with The Trial. The series explored the intricacies of the legal system, featuring Kajol in a compelling role that left a lasting impact on audiences. A lawyer, a mother, a wife, Kajol showed in every shade why she was one of the best actresses.
Psychological thriller
Shahid Kapoor: Farzi
Shahid Kapoor took on a challenging role in Farzi, a psychological thriller that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Kapoor’s presence in the digital space added another layer of excitement to this much-anticipated release. The series, created by Raj & DK, also marked the first acting collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and National Award-winning Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi.
