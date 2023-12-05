Sumbul Touqeer’s talk series premieres with a brave survivor

Sumbul Touqeer, famous for the show Imliee, a Bigg Boss contestant, and currently seen in the show Kavya, takes a courageous leap into uncharted territory with her new YouTube talk series, Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. Unlike conventional shows, it promises a genuine look into the lives of everyday heroes who’ve triumphed over adversity. The debut episode features an anonymous acid attack survivor.
About how this idea came to her, Sumbul says, ‘Heroes aren’t just the ones we see in reel life or on social media; real heroes are those who have bravely faced challenging situations. I’ve been inspired by them not just recently, but since my childhood. Their stories have always motivated me. I will be interviewing one real life personality every 15 days.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign
The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...
Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew, dies in Pakistan
Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...
Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided
ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today