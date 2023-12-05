Sumbul Touqeer’s talk series premieres with a brave survivor

Sumbul Touqeer, famous for the show Imliee, a Bigg Boss contestant, and currently seen in the show Kavya, takes a courageous leap into uncharted territory with her new YouTube talk series, Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. Unlike conventional shows, it promises a genuine look into the lives of everyday heroes who’ve triumphed over adversity. The debut episode features an anonymous acid attack survivor.

About how this idea came to her, Sumbul says, ‘Heroes aren’t just the ones we see in reel life or on social media; real heroes are those who have bravely faced challenging situations. I’ve been inspired by them not just recently, but since my childhood. Their stories have always motivated me. I will be interviewing one real life personality every 15 days.”

