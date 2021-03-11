Taimur’s biggest cheerleader is mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, this new video is a proof

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 19

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son Taimur is a favourite among paparazzi. His photos and videos are a sure shot viral and everyone knows this.

So, when the star kid’s photos and videos are shared by his mother Kareena, they are clearly unmissable. The five-year-old was recently having some fun time at an amusement part in Mumbai. Looking dapper in a yellow t-shirt and black pants, a video of the star kid is winning praise for his cuteness and also for his Taekwondo skills.

Even Kareena shared a glimpse of Taimur climbing a wall at the amusement park. In the small video that she shared on her Instagram Stories, Taimur can be seen climbing a wall at the trampoline park Whoop. Being his biggest cheerleader, Kareena wrote, “Amazing”.

There’s another video shared by a page called whooptampoline where the toddle is jumping on a trampoline. The video also shows Taimur indulging in some fun activities. There are some shots where the little kids is flaunting his taekwondo skills as he punches the air with great zeal.

Taimur is a yellow belt in taekwondo and his proud mommy shared a picture of him receiving the yellow belt. There are also pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur’s trainer surrounding him during the occasion.

