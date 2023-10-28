Tara Sutaria on playing the titular role in Apurva

PTI

As a young actress, Tara Sutaria says she is lucky to have bagged her first titular character in the upcoming movie Apurva, an opportunity she believes comes few and far between in the film industry. The 27-year-old, known for films such as Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan and Ek Villain Returns, credited Apurva director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and producer Murad Khetani for being by her side.

As an audience member, this is the kind of film I want to watch. This is different from how I’m perceived, therefore it’s more exciting and rewarding... This is the kind of film I resonate with.

“There is a huge responsibility to play a title role. But I also feel if you truly have belief, if you really love what you do that responsibility is less. I am lucky to have the support system that I have had on this film. I had Murad sir and Nikhil sir to back me, support me, understand me and believe in me... I’ll be very honest this has been an experience of a lifetime,” Sutaria said.

Set in Chambal, Apurva is billed as the story of an ordinary woman who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive. The thriller also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwa. Sutaria said playing the role of Apurva was challenging but the team made the process much easier.

“As a young actor, it’s a unique position to be in because roles like this are not often written. When they are written, as a young person in this industry it’s very exciting. You feel like this is the shot to get it right.” Sutaria says.

Growing up, the Mumbai-born actor said she was much more into theatre. If she wasn’t at her ballet or singing class, Sutaria said she spent most of her evenings at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, watching musicals and operas.

But she has always connected with the thriller genre for some reason, “I love thrillers, edge-of-the-seat stories that make me feel excited. I love the horror genre as well. Apurva will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 15.