 'Tunisha's mother, uncle controlled her life and finances, once tried to strangulate her', Sheezan Khan's family, lawyer : The Tribune India

'Tunisha's mother, uncle controlled her life and finances, once tried to strangulate her', Sheezan Khan's family, lawyer

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma had strained relationship with her mother Vanita Sharma

'Tunisha's mother, uncle controlled her life and finances, once tried to strangulate her', Sheezan Khan's family, lawyer

TV actor Sheezan Khans sisters Falak Naaz and Shafaq Naaz with their mother address a press conference regarding Tunisha Sharma suicide case, in Mumbai, Monday, January 2. PTI



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 2

Actor Sheezan Khan's family members on Monday claimed he was being falsely implicated in the case of death of co-star Tunisha Sharma by the latter's mother.

Addressing a press conference, Sheezan’s sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz along with their mother and lawyer Shailendra Mishra accused Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma, of trying to control her life and claimed relations between the two were strained.

Khan’s sisters and mother said Tunisha was ‘like their family member’ and alleged the deceased actor's mother used to force her to work even as Tunisha wanted to enjoy life.

Tunisha Sharma, 21, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, near Vasai in Palghar on December 24. Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 on the charge of abetting her suicide.

After her tragic death, Tunisha’s mother and uncle have levied some serious allegations against her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan. Last week, Vanita Sharma said her daughter's death could be a case of murder, and also accused Khan and his family of trying to force her daughter into religious conversion.

She also claimed that Tunisha had checked Sheezan’s mobile phone and found his WhatsApp chats with some other woman. When Tunisha confronted Sheezan about it, he slapped her, stating that she was free to do whatever she wanted, Vanita Sharma had alleged.

However, Khan's sister Falaq Naaz, who is also an actor, on Monday refuted the allegations and said they could never see Tunisha in pain as she was "like their family member".

Watch a clip from the conference:

Naaz said Tunisha and her mother used to come to their home on many occasions. "We never forced anyone to do anything," she said.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer accused that Tunisha had strained relationship with her mother. He said Vanita Sharma of controlling her life and finances. The lawyer alleged that Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma and her uncle Sanjeev Kaushal even forced her to take up work against her will. The lawyer also claimed that Sanjeev Kaushal is not related to the family at all. Questioning the relationship between Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha’s mother, he stated that the Tunisha did not have enough money to even get food for herself. “Vanita used to control Tunisha’s finances.Tunisha often pleaded before her mother for her own money.”

"Post lockdown, Tunisha's mother and Kaushal even forced the actress to travel to Chandigarh, and when she refused, Vanita broke her mobile phone. Tunisha had shared all of this with the director of the show she was a part of then," Sheezan's lawyer claimed.

The lawyer also alleged, “Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing name of Sanjeev Kaushal. On instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha’s mother broke her phone and tried to strangulate her. Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha’s mother used to control Tunisha’s life.”

Sheezan Khan's mother said Tunisha's mother should produce evidence for the allegations that she has been making against him. On the allegation that Khan had slapped Tunisha once during a shoot, the accused actor's mother asked, "Why had Vanita Sharma not complained to us or slapped Sheezan?" Naaz said everyone knew how Tunisha's mother used to call her many times in a day.

"We also want justice for Tunisha, but her mother is trying to falsely implicate Sheezan in the case, that is not correct," she said.

"We had decided to give Tunisha a surprise on her birthday on January 4. Her mother also know very well, she was like our younger sister.We had spent around six months with Tunisha which she enjoyed and we are proud of it," Naaz said.

On the allegations that Tunisha was being forced to wear a hijab and visit dargah, she said, "We never asked her to do anything." Referring to a picture of Tunisha wearing a hijab going viral on social media, Khan's another sister claimed the actor had worn the head cover at the time of a shoot.

"In this case, we just want to say Tunisha was like our family member and we were taking care of her," she claimed.

With inputs from PTI

#Sheezan Khan #Tunisha Sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace