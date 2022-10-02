Vijay Sethupathi to star in silent film 'Gandhi Talks', check out teaser of dark comedy

Mumbai, October 2
Zee Studios on Sunday announced a silent film, titled "Gandhi Talks" with actor Vijay Sethupathi.
An AR Rahman musical, the dark comedy will be directed by Kishore P ‘Belekar' and also feature actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swami, a press release by Zee Studios stated.
Rahman will provide the background score and music for the film, which will be produced by Zee Studios.
Director Kishore P Belekar, says, "Silent film is not a gimmick. It is a form of storytelling. Conveying emotions by switching off the device of dialogue is not only scary but also interesting and challenging," Belekar said in a statement.
Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios, said the film has a unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, and entertaining story.
"Gandhi Talks", co-produced by Kyoorious Digital Pvt. Ltd. and Movie Mill Entertainment, will be released worldwide in 2023.
