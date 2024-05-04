Vishal-Sheykhar, Armaan Malik and Shirley Setia unite for Pokémon’s latest animated series

The Pokémon Company has announced the launch of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, an animation show set to premiere on Hungama on May 25. The opening and ending soundtracks of the show are by esteemed composers Vishal-Sheykhar, and vocalists Armaan Malik and Shirley Setia.

The series boasts of new characters along with an engaging storyline, featuring Captain Pikachu at the helm of an airship. The new opening and closing tracks offer a unique blend of local flavour. Shared Vishal-Sheykhar, “We’ve crafted tracks that capture the essence of fun and adventure synonymous with the brand, infusing them with a distinct Indian flavour to deeply resonate with our local audience.”

While Armaan Malik and Shirley Setia said, “It’s always an honour to be able to create something that resonates so well with our childhood. It has been an incredible experience.”