Watch: Shehnaaz Gill is a happy child dancing with her mom, fans have special messages for 'Mamma Gill'

Mumbai, November 20

Shehnaaz Gill dropped a video of dancing with her mother on Saturday, on social media.

In the video posted on Instagram, Shehnaaz, who never leaves a chance to find happiness in little things was seen playing with the rose petals while dancing with her mother. Both mother daugther opted for a casual look.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "enjoying with mom."

As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Actor Varun Sharma dropped a comment. He wrote, "Besssstttt."

Another comment read, "Such a cutest mother daughter duo."

Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz also commented. He wrote, "Two cuties."

On Saturday night, during Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, Shehnaaz paid tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla while accepting her award.

"Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said, evoked a loud cheer from the audience.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute to the beloved memory of her close friend.

Shehnaaz has come a long way. She began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England' and later starred in 'Kala Shah Kala' and 'Daaka' in 2019. Recently, she came up with her chat show "Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill".

Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Now, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which is headlined by Salman Khan. The film will release on Eid 2023.

