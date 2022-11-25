Zee Punjabi announces its new show ‘Maan Punjab De’

Zee Punjabi is all set to premiere its brand-new chat show, Maan Punjab De, which will bring to the audience the unsung heroes of our society. The show was announced via a promo video and is to be hosted by Misha Sarowal.
Through this special show, the public will get to see the work that goes unnoticed by people who are concerned about our society. Such personalities will be welcomed to share their stories of success and the concerning issues that plague our society.
