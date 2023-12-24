Neighbourhood Scan

Thailand

Insurance for foreign tourists

The Thai government plans to arrange travel insurance to cover accidents and death for all foreign tourists in an effort to boost its reputation. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to draft a plan to offer travel insurance coverage for all foreigners arriving in Thailand. The ministry said it would seek about 50 million baht (US $1.43 million) from the Central Fund to buy insurance coverage for tourists visiting Thailand over the upcoming New Year period. Thailand has received over 24 million foreign tourists this year and is on track to meet its target of 28 million. VN Express

Singapore

Designer to retire label

Paris-based celebrity fashion designer Andrew Gn will be drawing the curtains on his namesake label after 28 years in the industry. The 59-year-old Singaporean veteran said he will be bidding “au revoir” to fashion after producing more than 80 collections and 10,000 pieces. In his farewell note, he thanked all the women who have loved his work, among whom he can count Catherine, Princess of Wales; Queen Rania of Jordan; and American pop stars Lady Gaga and Beyonce. In May, Gn became the first Singaporean designer to be honoured with a retrospective at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM).

The Straits Times

Bhutan

‘Mindfulness City’ masterplan

In the 116th National Day address, His Majesty the King presented his vision for a new economic hub in Bhutan located in Gelephu. The masterplan vision for the 1,000+ sq km city, titled ‘Mindfulness City’ by BIG, Arup, and Cistri, informed by Bhutanese culture, the principles of Gross National Happiness and Bhutan’s spiritual heritage, has been unveiled. The future Gelephu Special Administration Region, located on the India-Bhutan border, will leverage its location and connectivity to South Asia and Southeast Asia to lay the foundation for the country’s future growth. The Bhutanese

Sri Lanka

Overcrowding chaos in prisons

Prisons across the country are facing a serious problem of too many people crammed into limited space. The situation has gotten worse due to increased police operations, with over 10,000 suspects nabbed in a recent crackdown on drugs and underworld activities. There are a whopping 30,000 inmates detained in 30 prisons across the country, even though these facilities are meant to hold only around 13,000 inmates. More than half are awaiting trial. Officials are trying to find temporary space within the prisons for suspects who will be held for a short period.

Daily Mirror