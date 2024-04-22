1.31L MT wheat arrives in Yamunanagar grain markets

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 21

The harvesting of wheat is gradually picking up pace as 16,852 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat arrived in various grain markets of the district on Saturday. As per available information, a total of 1,30,832 MT of wheat arrived in grain markets of the district till April 20 (Saturday).

Harvesting picks up pace The arrival is likely to increase in the following days as most of the crop, including late sown wheat, has almost matured and is ready for harvesting.

Bharat Bhushan Kaushik, Joint Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, inspected the Jagadhri grain market.

The arrival is likely to increase in the following days as most of the crop, including the late sown wheat, has almost ripened and is ready for harvesting. There are a total of 13 grain markets in Yamunanagar district for procuring wheat and other crops.

According to information, 24,880 MT of wheat was procured at the Saraswati Nagar grain market of the district till April 20. So far, this is the highest crop procurement in the district. At the Radaur grain market, the government agencies have procured 21,580 MT of wheat, followed by Jagadhri grain market (19,324 MT), Bilaspur grain market (17,978 MT), Pratap Nagar grain market (12,242 MT), Chhachhrauli grain market (9,703 MT), Sadhaura grain market (7,365 MT), Ranjitpur grain market (5,427 MT), Rasulpur grain market (4,246 MT), Gumthala Rao grain market (3,627 MT), Jathlana grain market (2,307 MT), Kharwan grain market (2,036 MT) and Yamunanagar grain market (117 MT).

Farmer Subhash Chand said almost all early and late shown wheat crop was ready for harvesting. “Now, farmers are not totally dependent on manual harvesting. Harvester combine machines are available in abundance. Wheat harvesting is expected to come to an end in 15 days,” said Subhash Chand.

Bharat Bhushan Kaushik, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, conducted an inspection at the Jagadhri grain market on Saturday. He interacted with farmers and labourers at the grain market to know about their problems.

He also spoke to arhtias and officials of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to take stock of the procurement and lifting of the wheat crop from the grain market. “I visited the Jagadhri grain market. Arrangements related to procurement have been found satisfactory at the mandi,” said Kaushik. He said, “In the coming days, the arrival of wheat will increase considerably in grain markets. So, I have asked officials of departments concerned to be ready to tackle the situation so that farmers don’t face any problem in selling their produce.”

