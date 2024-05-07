11 nabbed for Rs 14 crore fraud

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 6

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested 11 “cyber thugs” who had allegedly duped people of over Rs 14.60 crore. The accused were identified as Deepak Kumar, Naveen, Dhanvant, Bharat Keshwani, Paras Rajbhar, Manish Kushwah, Deepak Kushwah, Nadeem, Rakesh, Navin and Amita Singh.

According to DCP Siddhant Jain, Rs 4.20 lakh, four mobile phones and two SIM cards were recovered from their possession. After examining these SIM cards and reviewing the data, it was found that the accused had committed a fraud of Rs 14.60 crore. It was found that 4,279 complaints and 198 cases were registered against them. Of these, 16 cases were registered in Haryana with five in Gurugram.

