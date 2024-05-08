2 women come in contact with power cable, suffer burns

Sirsa, May 7
Two women were injured after accidentally touching a 132 kV power cable in Bharat Nagar here on Tuesday. The incident took place when the victims, who were looking for rented accommodation, were inspecting a property in the area.
Viewing the premises, the victims — Anita and Reena — went to the rooftop, where they unintentionally touched a power cable, which caused injuries to the duo. They were immediately rushed to hospital and provided medical attention.
After getting information, the police reached the spot and initiated investigation into the incident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...