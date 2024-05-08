2 women come in contact with power cable, suffer burns

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 7

Two women were injured after accidentally touching a 132 kV power cable in Bharat Nagar here on Tuesday. The incident took place when the victims, who were looking for rented accommodation, were inspecting a property in the area.

Viewing the premises, the victims — Anita and Reena — went to the rooftop, where they unintentionally touched a power cable, which caused injuries to the duo. They were immediately rushed to hospital and provided medical attention.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and initiated investigation into the incident.

