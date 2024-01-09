 25 from state paid Rs 85 lakh each for ‘donkey route’ trip : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • 25 from state paid Rs 85 lakh each for ‘donkey route’ trip

25 from state paid Rs 85 lakh each for ‘donkey route’ trip

Were aboard flight grounded in France last month;“Unpopularity” of Nicaragua gave plot away

25 from state paid Rs 85 lakh each for ‘donkey route’ trip

File photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 8

Over 25 men from Haryana were aboard the “dubious” Dubai-Nicaragua Legend Airways Airbus A340, grounded in France last month. Hailing from Ladwa, Pehowa, Yamunanagar and Kaithal, the men were aware that they were embarking on a “donkey route” to the US, but were assured that it was “legally” safe, and even if they failed, they would not go to jail.

Having paid around Rs 85 lakh, they were going on valid tourist visas to Nicaragua in Central America, and would then enter the US on boats through Mexico.

A senior official from the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Mumbai, said they were trained for any exigency, and were assured of legal assistance if things went wrong. However, the “unpopularity” of Nicaragua gave the plot away.

“This was a near-perfect plan, which ensured all travellers were legally safe. They had valid visa and just the last leg was risky. They even had legal aid ready. Nicaragua is not popular among international and Indian tourists. A chartered plane going to such a destination raised doubts in France. The travellers, however, were trained well and stuck to the tourist story and were sent back,” he said.

“It was foolproof and we had seen several videos showing the successful landing of Gujaratis in the US, and that is what inspired us. I sold my shop and got money. They told us nobody could touch us till Mexico, and from there they said we would take an illegal route through boats to reach the US. Two lawyers had already been paid to take up our case in the eventuality that we are caught at the border. We were asked to travel light, but carry enough money for support survival. The officials at France didn’t believe that we were going to Nicaragua as tourists, and many of us developed cold feet when questioned. I think that gave us away. The Indian authorities also questioned us, but everything was legal,” said a traveller from Haryana.

Though no official investigations are on against them, the revelations have blown the lid off various private firms and touts who help people reach the US and Canada via stops in Europe and South American countries. To make the multi-hop journey, now known as the “donkey route”, the agents help create fake documents and paper trails.

Sanjay Kharat, SP, (CID), Gujarat, said at a press conference that the police had identified four kingpins in the case. “It is not easy for one person to arrange for over 300 tickets and to make such arrangements. There are many more in the racket, and transactions were made through the hawala route. The passengers, however, have recorded statements that they have not paid a penny, and the investment was made by agents. This is a highly specialised operation,” he said.

So far, 17 FIRs have been registered in the case in Gujarat. No communication has been received by the Haryana or Punjab police regarding the travellers.

Had valid tourist visa

  • With valid tourist visa for Nicaragua, they were to enter the US on boats through Mexico
  • Hailing from Ladwa, Pehowa, Yamunanagar and Kaithal, they were aware that they were embarking on a “donkey route”
  • They were assured that it was “legally” safe, and even if they failed, they would not go to jail
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dubai #France #Gurugram #Kaithal #Yamunanagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

2
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

3
Rajasthan

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

4
Punjab

Congress, AAP hold seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Punjab; decide to meet again

5
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

6
India

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

7
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

8
Delhi

Man caught on camera trying to strangle woman in Delhi’s Dwarka; decamps with her bag, mobile phone

9
India

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

10
World

Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in north and warns of 'another war'

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

Top News

Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Apex court

Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court

Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...

Punjab fighting drugs: Supreme Court for caution on bail pleas

Punjab fighting drugs: Supreme Court for caution on bail pleas

Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21

Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21

Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth

'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities

'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities

The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...

Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard

Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard

US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Cops conduct cordon & search operation in Amritsar, rural areas

High Court issues notice to state govt on delay in holding municipal corporation polls

Amritsar admn’s proposal to set up Food Street in Gol Bagh draws flak

Met Dept predicts drop in temperature

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

2 found dead in Mohali, police suspect murder

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House meet today, solar plants, fire tenders on table

Some respite, but chill persists

Heritage grandeur to fore at High Court’s newly unveiled Le Café

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP, Congress set for Delhi deal, but tie-up unlikely in Punjab

BJP takes dig at Kejri for skipping ED summons

Delhi temperature drops to 5.3°C, light rainfall likely today

Standardisation of non-creamy layer, EWS certificates approved

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

‘Funds embezzled’: Centre seeks probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

8 held, 850 gm narcotics seized in Hoshiarpur district

288 suspicious persons frisked at 16 hotspots in Nawanshahr

Three suspects held in Kapurthala

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

16 held after search ops in Patiala, 14 cases registered

Staffers go on strike for restoration of OPS

Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Central schemes should reach all at grassroots, says Khanna