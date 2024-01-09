25 from state paid Rs 85 lakh each for ‘donkey route’ trip

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 8

Over 25 men from Haryana were aboard the “dubious” Dubai-Nicaragua Legend Airways Airbus A340, grounded in France last month. Hailing from Ladwa, Pehowa, Yamunanagar and Kaithal, the men were aware that they were embarking on a “donkey route” to the US, but were assured that it was “legally” safe, and even if they failed, they would not go to jail.

Having paid around Rs 85 lakh, they were going on valid tourist visas to Nicaragua in Central America, and would then enter the US on boats through Mexico.

A senior official from the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Mumbai, said they were trained for any exigency, and were assured of legal assistance if things went wrong. However, the “unpopularity” of Nicaragua gave the plot away.

“This was a near-perfect plan, which ensured all travellers were legally safe. They had valid visa and just the last leg was risky. They even had legal aid ready. Nicaragua is not popular among international and Indian tourists. A chartered plane going to such a destination raised doubts in France. The travellers, however, were trained well and stuck to the tourist story and were sent back,” he said.

“It was foolproof and we had seen several videos showing the successful landing of Gujaratis in the US, and that is what inspired us. I sold my shop and got money. They told us nobody could touch us till Mexico, and from there they said we would take an illegal route through boats to reach the US. Two lawyers had already been paid to take up our case in the eventuality that we are caught at the border. We were asked to travel light, but carry enough money for support survival. The officials at France didn’t believe that we were going to Nicaragua as tourists, and many of us developed cold feet when questioned. I think that gave us away. The Indian authorities also questioned us, but everything was legal,” said a traveller from Haryana.

Though no official investigations are on against them, the revelations have blown the lid off various private firms and touts who help people reach the US and Canada via stops in Europe and South American countries. To make the multi-hop journey, now known as the “donkey route”, the agents help create fake documents and paper trails.

Sanjay Kharat, SP, (CID), Gujarat, said at a press conference that the police had identified four kingpins in the case. “It is not easy for one person to arrange for over 300 tickets and to make such arrangements. There are many more in the racket, and transactions were made through the hawala route. The passengers, however, have recorded statements that they have not paid a penny, and the investment was made by agents. This is a highly specialised operation,” he said.

So far, 17 FIRs have been registered in the case in Gujarat. No communication has been received by the Haryana or Punjab police regarding the travellers.

