35 metal unit staffers faint after gas leak

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, February 12

As many as 35 women employees on Saturday fainted reportedly due to leakage of some poisonous gas arising out of melting scrap in a metal company in Gannaur area of the district.

All unconscious women were immediately rushed to private and government hospitals in Gannaur from where two women have been referred to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College at Khanpur Kalan.

The incident occurred at Hyundai Metal Private Ltd factory near Panchi Gujran village in Gannaur area.

As per the details available, the factory is owned by a Delhi resident and 125-130 women are working there. The factory owner imports scrap of copper, steel, brass and other metals from abroad. For melting the scrap, the company has established furnaces here.

Today, during the melting of scrap, some women employees fainted as some poisonous gas started leaking from the furnace, sources said.

Jogender Rathi, DSP Gannaur, along with Inspector Dheeraj Kumar, SHO Gannaur, reached the factory to inquire into the matter.

A team of officials of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) will also visit the metal industry. Sources said that the factory owners had taken permission to establish a furnace but not to operate it from the pollution board.

Inspector Dheeraj said that no case has been registered as no complaint from any woman employee has been received.