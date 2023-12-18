352 boxes of liquor seized in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, December 17

The district police on Saturday seized 352 boxes of illicit liquor, which was being transported to Gujarat from Chandigarh, in an oil tanker. The tanker driver, identified as Deva Ram, and his assistant, Joga Ram, both from Rajasthan, were arrested.

The police spokesman said acting on a tip-off, the Narnaul CIA branch of the district launched a vehicle-checking operation on NH-152 D and succeeded in impounding the oil tanker.

“A case has been registered at the Kanina police station and further investigation is under way to ascertain those involved in the illegal act,” he added.

