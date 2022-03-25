6-laning of Pipli-KU stretch to resume soon

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 24

After remaining suspended for over a couple of months, the six-laning project of the Pipli to Kurukshetra University stretch is set to resume soon as the PWD (B&R) has allotted a tender for the remaining work to a Panchkula-based firm.

The project started in December 2018 was scheduled to be completed by December 2019, but even after missing its deadlines repeatedly, just around 45 per cent work has been completed.

Agreements of two firms have been terminated over tardy work. The entire project had come to a standstill after the last agreement was terminated in December end last year.

The project has become a cause of embarrassment for the government and the administration, besides being a political issue. The issue of the delayed project has been raised repeatedly in the Haryana Assembly, due to the ordeal being faced by local residents. The road poses a threat to commuters especially two-wheeler riders.

The department had floated a tender for the remaining work of widening, dividing and lightening, worth around Rs 28.41 crore, last month. Three agencies had come forward and after due process, a Panchkula-based firm was selected for the project. Now, the new firm will get six months to complete the project.

Sanjeev Gupta, a local resident, said, “Thanesar residents have been waiting desperately for the completion of the Pipli-Kurukshetra University road project as it has become an ordeal for us. Besides, the cost of maintenance of vehicles has also gone up. Now, with the allotment of the tender the project has got a new timeline. We just hope that the project is completed at the earliest and also that its quality is ensured.”