Agency hired to catch monkeys in Rohtak

Rohtak, May 8



The Rohtak Municipal Corporation has hired an agency to catch monkeys, which have become a big nuisance for local residents. Joint Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singh said 25 monkeys had been caught by the agency so far, following the issuance of a work order in this regard. “The number of monkeys has been increasing. They create ruckus at public places and in residential areas and often attack residents,” he said.

