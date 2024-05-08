Assembly bypoll: At Karnal, Congress’s Trilochan Singh hits trail

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 7

In a bid to directly connect with voters and garner support ahead of the upcoming Karnal Assembly byelection, Congress candidate Trilochan Singh has hit the campaign trail with a door-to-door outreach initiative. He started a ‘Prabhat Pheri’ in the morning in different areas and later kicked off the campaign.

Singh, who had served as the chairman of Haryana Minority Commission during the previous Congress government, focused at the grassroots-level campaign, with an aim to interact with people on a personal level. Along with seeking votes for himself for the Karnal Assembly seat, Singh is also seeking support for Divyanshu Budhiraja — party candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Singh is contesting against BJP candidate and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while Budhiraja is contesting against BJP candidate and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Accompanied by a team of enthusiastic party leaders and workers, including Himanshu Budhiraja (brother of Divyanshu Budhiraja), senior Congress leader Parag Gaba, Sagar Chandel and Kulwant Kaler, he took the opportunity to listen to the grievances of the residents.

“With an aim to personally reach out to people, we have started a door-to-door campaign. Earlier in the morning, we started with the ‘Prabhat Pheri’ in different areas and later, we kicked off campaign in the city,” said Singh. He engaged in personalised interactions with residents, discussing their issues from local infrastructure development to social welfare programmes.

“I am among the people of Karnal and am very well aware of their issues. CM Saini belongs to another district and does not know about the issues of the residents of Karnal. If elected, I will address their issues,” said Singh.

Parag Gaba, who is actively participating in the campaign of Singh and Divyanshu, said the Congress would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state and one Assembly seat of Karnal by a record margin.

