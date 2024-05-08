BJP, Congress vie for Meo voters’ attention

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 7

Meo Muslims, the minority community constituting a vote bank of over 6 lakh in the state, have emerged as the centre of attention in the Gurgaon constituency. Concentrated in Nuh district, it is conventionally a Congress stronghold. The BJP, which has failed to tap voters here, is trying to break the ‘meat jinx’, as they call it.

Have worked for Mewat I have been sensitive to Mewat and strived to make things better. The efforts are evident on the ground. Give me five more years and I will outdo the development of the last 10 years. Rao Inderjit Singh, BJP candidate Give me a chance I seek an opportunity to have a small home here. That is only possible if you give me a chance. The Congress has stood with you, and will always do so. We are thankful for your acceptance and support and want you to give me a chance to serve you. Bless your brother. Raj Babbar, Congress candidate

BJP leaders like CM Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar have been visiting the district, seeking votes for party candidate and incumbent MP Rao Inderjit Singh. Singh, who won with a considerable margin of 4 lakh votes in the 2019 elections, has scored poorly in the three Assembly segments of Nuh.

Following the 2023 riots, there has been a strong anti-BJP sentiment in the district, which might impact the winning margin of the part, if it wins. Thus efforts are being made by the party to get the maximum votes here. After Saini, Khattar held a rally in the Ferozpur Jhirka segment today. Khattar and Rao Inderjit, who have always been at loggerheads with each other, shared the stage and urged Mewatis to remember 10 years of development while casting their vote.

“I am a Mewati and will always be. We knew the problems and needs of the district and within 10 years, took it way ahead than the Congress did in decades. Inderjit is a dedicated leader with a clean image. Support him for your future,” said Khattar. “I have been sensitive to Mewat and strived to make things better. The efforts are evident on the ground. Give me five more years and I will outdo the development of the last 10 years,” Inderjit claimed.

Meanwhile, Raj Babbar also held a roadshow and a rally in Nuh today. Accompanied by Congress MLAs of the district, Babbar urged people to elect him and make him worthy of being one of them.

“I seek an opportunity to have a small home here. That is only possible if you give me a chance. The Congress has stood with you, and will always do so. We are thankful for your acceptance and support and want you to give me a chance to serve you. Bless your brother,” he said.

The three seats in the district are Nuh, Punhana and Ferozepur Jhirka. Currently, all seats are held by Congress MLAs, and all of them are Meo Muslims — Aftab Ahmed (Nuh), Mohammad Ilyas (Punhana), and Mamman Khan (Ferozepur Jhirka).

Hathin, the only Assembly seat in Palwal district — it also has Hodal and Palwal — with Meo population, has elected an MLA from this community only thrice since 1972, according to the Election Commission data.

Sohna in Gurugram also has a considerable number of Meo Muslims, but it has never elected an MLA from the community. In the 2019 elections, both Hathin and Sohna went to the BJP, with Praveen Dagar and Sanjay Singh representing the two constituencies, respectively.

